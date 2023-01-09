The UN Security Council members have voted unanimously to keep a key border crossing from Türkiye to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months.

Syrian regime's ally Russia — in a surprise move — supported the resolution on Monday.

All eyes had been on Russia, which in the past has abstained or vetoed resolutions on cross-border aid deliveries. It has sought to replace humanitarian aid crossing the Turkish border to northwest Idlib province with convoys from government-held areas across conflict lines.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had warned that the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening and if the aid deliveries from Türkiye to northwestern Idlib are not renewed, millions of Syrians might not survive the winter.

Guterres said deliveries have increased across conflict lines within the country, but he said they cannot substitute for “the size or scope of the massive cross-border United Nations operation.”

On Sunday, a convoy of 18 trucks entered the area of Idlib through front lines held by Syrian government forces.

Türkiye welcomes the resolution

The resolution put the Security Council on record as “determining that the devastating humanitarian situation in Syria continues to constitute a threat to peace and security in the region.”

Ankara welcomed the decision, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday: "The UN mechanism plays a vital role in the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to 4.1 million people in need in this region."