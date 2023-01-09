WORLD
Iranian President Raisi’s first official visit to Türkiye being 'finalised'
Experts believe the upcoming meeting will serve as a follow-up to Turkish President Erdogan's visit to Tehran last year and allow the two sides to bolster bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
The issues likely to be discussed include Syria, Afghanistan, Caucasus, and threats posed by terrorist groups to the two countries, according to sources. / AA Archive
January 9, 2023

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is slated to visit Türkiye as well as Syria, a foreign ministry spokesperson has said, adding that the plans are being finalised.

Addressing a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the plans for Raisi’s first visit to Türkiye since taking the office two years ago are currently “being finalised.”

It comes after Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying last week that the Iranian president will visit Ankara “in the next few weeks.”

He said the planned visit was postponed due to “certain reasons,” adding that the protocols are being discussed between the two sides, and the visit will take place in the coming weeks.

Kalin, however, stopped short of specifying the time of the visit.

The issues likely to be discussed include Syria, Afghanistan, Caucasus, and threats posed by terrorist groups to the two countries, according to sources.

Türkiye - Iran ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi last met on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan last September.

The leaders reviewed agreements reached between the two sides during Erdogan’s visit to Tehran in July 2022 and stressed speeding up the implementation of those agreements.

The Turkish leader’s July visit to Tehran was hailed by Raisi as an “important turning point” in improving the level of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

During the visit, the two countries signed eight memorandums of understanding in political, economic, sports and cultural fields after extensive bilateral talks.

Besides bilateral talks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in trilateral talks with Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Astana format on Syria during the visit.

SOURCE:AA
