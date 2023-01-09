The United Nations hosted a conference to help Pakistan cope with the fallout of last summer's devastating flooding, which the UN chief called a “climate disaster of monumental scale” that killed more than 1,700 people in the immediate aftermath.

Millions are still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was joining UN Secretary-General António Guterres in-person.

World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, were taking part virtually as countries chip in to help Pakistan pull together an estimated $16.3 billion that's needed to help rebuild and recover.

Authorities in Pakistan hope about half of that funding need will come from the international community.

The conference has shaped up as a test case of just how much the rich world will pitch in to help developing-world nations like Pakistan manage the impact of climatic swoons, and brace for other disasters.

“We need to be honest about the brutal injustice of loss and damage suffered by developing countries because of climate change," Guterres told the gathering.

“If there is any doubt about loss and damage - go to Pakistan. There is loss. There is damage. The devastation of climate change is real.”

Guterres said that people in South Asia are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts than elsewhere, and his “heart broke” when he saw the devastation left behind from Pakistan's floods.

“No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan,” he said. "But it was especially bitter to watch that country’s generous spirit being repaid with a climate disaster of monumental scale."