Brazilian authorities begun investigating the attack on democratic institutions in a failed attempt by former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva week-old government.

In a tweet on Monday, the police said at least 300 people had been detained in the capital, Brasilia, after the rampage by Bolsonaro's supporters who refuse to accept his election defeat.

Here are the reactions from leaders across the world:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

"We condemn the violence against Brazilian President Lula, who legitimately assumed the presidency after the recent elections.

"We believe that these actions, including the assault on Parliament, the Presidential Palace and the Supreme Federal Court, have no place in a democracy."

Turkish Foreign Ministry:

"We condemn the acts of violence against the Government led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Congress and the Constitutional Court in Brazil. It is important to respect the results of elections and the democratic processes that reflect the will of the people in the country.”

China Foreign Ministry:

China has said it "firmly opposes the violent attack" on the government buildings in Brasilia.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin added Beijing "supports the measures taken by the Brazilian government to calm the situation, restore social order and safeguard national stability."

US President Joe Biden:

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"I condemn today's assault on Brazil's democratic institutions. The will of the Brazilian people and the country's institutions must be respected. I am confident that it will be so. Brazil is a great democratic country."

EU Council President Charles Michel:

"My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil.Full support for President @LulaOficial Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through fair and free elections."

EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell:

"Appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today. Full support to Lula and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism."

French President Emmanuel Macron:

"The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected! President @LulaOficial can count on France's unwavering support."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:

"The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated," said Scholz in a tweet, adding that Germany stood behind Brazil's current president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:

"What is happening in Brazil cannot leave us indifferent. The images of the irruption into institutional offices are unacceptable and incompatible with any form of democratic dissent. A return to normality is urgently needed and we express solidarity with Brazilian institutions.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly:

"The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez:

"All my support to President @LulaOficial and to the free and democratically elected institutions of the Brazilian people. We categorically condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and make a call for the immediate return to democratic normality."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also added that said the Bolsonaro supporters had followed a pattern that was "practically identical" to that of the Trump supporters who stormed the US capitol two years ago.

"There are traces of Trumpism in what happened with stirred-up far-right activists entering Congress," Albares said.

Portugese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho: