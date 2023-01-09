WORLD
2 MIN READ
England to ban single-use plastic cutlery: reports
The response to the consultation on proposals to ban single-use plastic items in England is expected to be released this week.
England to ban single-use plastic cutlery: reports
"Plastic forks can take 200 years to decompose, that is two centuries in landfill or polluting our oceans," says the environment secretary. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2023

Single-use plastic cutlery and plates will be banned in England as part of efforts to tackle climate change, according to local media reports.

This came after consultations on the issue by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) that took place from November 2021 to February 2022.

The response to the consultation on proposals to ban commonly littered single-use plastic items in England is expected to be released on Saturday.

Similar bans have already been imposed in Scotland and Wales.

“A plastic fork can take 200 years to decompose, that is two centuries in landfill or polluting our oceans,” Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told the Mail on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

"I am determined to drive forward action to tackle this issue head-on. We’ve already taken major steps in recent years –but we know there is more to do, and we have again listened to the public’s calls," Coffey said.

"This new ban will have a huge impact to stop the pollution of billions of pieces of plastic and help to protect the natural environment for future generations," she added.

READ MORE: 'High and low-ambition' countries split over plastic pollution treaty

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions