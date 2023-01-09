A UK-based company, Hive Energy, is planning to attract $4 billion in direct investment to Türkiye for about 4 gigawatts of proposed solar-based battery projects in 30 locations across the country.

Tolga Metin, Hive Energy’s Türkiye country manager, told Anadolu Agency that the plans to develop and attract investments for large-scale projects to the country is proof of the trust in Türkiye's clean power potential.

According to International Energy Agency data, Türkiye's renewable energy capacity is expected to grow 64 percent, or 33.8 gigawatts, in the next five years which will help it rank among the 10 biggest renewable markets in the world.

Solar power is set to take the lion's share in the expected growth, with 49 percent, while wind power is set to account for 24 percent of the total growth.

As Hive Energy speeds up investment plans in Türkiye with the support of the British Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye (BCCT), Hive Energy has applied for solar-based battery projects with capacities ranging from 11 to 230 megawatts in scale.

The applications focus on 19 cities, from Gaziantep in the country’s southeast to Balikesir in the west.

The total capacity of the proposed solar-based battery projects is about 4 gigawatts.

If the total capacity is granted for pre-license, which is expected to be determined by the first quarter of 2023, the company and its partners will carry out negotiations to attract foreign direct investment to Türkiye.

Growing solar power volume