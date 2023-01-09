Malaysia's new prime minister has met with Indonesia's president on his first foreign trip after winning a confidence vote and cementing his mandate last month following an inconclusive election.

Anwar Ibrahim, a long-time opposition leader, was sworn in as the country's 10th prime minister on November 24 to head a unity government in alliance with former political rivals.

He met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday for talks at a presidential palace in Bogor, south of capital Jakarta where he thanked his counterpart for his support after the election.

"This is a bit personal, Mr President. When I was in a difficult situation, living in uncertainty and suffering, Indonesia welcomed me as a true friend," he said after the meeting.

He and his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived in Indonesia on Sunday for the two-day official visit.

Widodo said the world's two biggest exporters of palm oil would boost cooperation on the commodity and work together to battle "discrimination" against the sector, which environmentalists claim is stoking deforestation in both countries.

The European Union last month agreed on a new law preventing companies from selling products linked to deforestation.

"We have agreed to strengthen the cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) to increase the palm oil market," he said.

