President Joe Biden has visited the US-Mexico border for the first time since taking office, visiting an El Paso, Texas entry point at the centre of debates over illegal immigration and smuggling.

He met on Sunday with uniformed customs and immigration staff at the Bridge of the Americas checkpoint, a complex of inspection buildings and fencing that separates the two countries.

Officers, including sniffer dog specialists, demonstrated techniques for searching vehicles.

In a sign of the deep tensions over immigration, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, handed Biden a letter upon his arrival in the state that said the "chaos" at the border was a "direct result" of the president's failure to enforce federal laws.

Biden was seeing "first hand... the incredible work of US Customs and Border Protection," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters.

Biden was also due to visit a migrant support services centre, meeting with religious and humanitarian groups assisting "migrants fleeing oppression and economic collapse," Mayorkas said.

After the brief stop in El Paso, Biden was flying on to Mexico City for a regional summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada, where regional migration problems were also set to be at the top of the agenda.

READ MORE:Migrants fear new rules as Biden prepares to visit US-Mexico border

Under pressure