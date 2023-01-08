Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has begun his five-nation Africa tour, starting with South Africa.

"We started our South African contacts by visiting the Nurul Hamidiye Mosque, named after Sultan Abdulhamid II, in Cape Town, whose restoration works were undertaken by TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency). In cooperation with all our institutions, we protect our cultural heritage all over the world!" Cavusoglu said on Twitter on Sunday.

Later, Cavusoglu visited Tana Baru Cemetery, where the tomb of Ottoman Muslim scholar Abu Bakr Effendi is located.

Addressing the Turkish citizens in Cape Town, Cavusoglu said: "Thanks to you, Türkiye-South Africa relations are progressing on solid foundations and the purpose of my visit is to further strengthen the relations between the two countries."

On Monday, Cavusoglu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

