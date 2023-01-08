Frightened villagers fled to higher ground fearing a tsunami when a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

The violent quake's epicentre on Sunday was in the sea just off the northern bay of the largest island Espiritu Santo, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of the archipelago's capital Port Vila.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kayson Pore, a 22-year-old student from the village of Hog Harbour in Espiritu Santo, said he was looking for crab on the beach with half a dozen friends when the earth shook.

"It was very huge," Pore told AFP news agency by telephone.

"We were right on the sea, we were looking for crab on the coast," he said

"We ran for our lives and then we ran to our homes."

At his home in the village of about 1,000 people, the quake had knocked objects to the ground, breaking cups in the kitchen, Pore said.

"People were moving to higher ground," he added, for fear of a tsunami tidal wave.

But Pore said he had seen no structural damage to homes in his village.

The shallow quake hit around 11:30 pm local time (1230 GMT) around 27 kilometres (17 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey, which placed it about 25 kilometres from the Espiritu Santo village of Port-Olry.