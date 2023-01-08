Twenty-one people have been killed when a bus heading for the Kenyan capital Nairobi crashed shortly after crossing the border from Uganda, according to police, the latest in a recent spate of deadly road accidents.

Ugandan regional police spokesman Rogers Taitika told AFP news agency on Sunday that 21 people were confirmed dead after the accident on Saturday evening.

Those killed were mostly Kenyans but also included eight Ugandans.

The bus was travelling from the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale to Nairobi and crashed in the Kenyan town of Lwakhakha, just across the border from a Ugandan town of the same name.

Another 49 people were injured, Taitika said, adding that the driver had apparently lost control, sending the vehicle veering off the road.

"Preliminary findings point to a case of overspeeding by the bus driver," he added.