A wooden boat carrying nearly 200 Rohingya refugees, a majority of them women and children, has landed on Indonesia's western coast.

The wooden vessel — which carried 69 men, 75 women and 40 children — arrived at around 0730 GMT (2:30 pm local time) on a beach in Indonesia's westernmost province of Aceh, local police chief Irwan Fahmi Ramli said Sunday.

"They are generally healthy, but there is one pregnant woman among them and four people are sick," Ramli said.

"We had coordinated with doctors who will come here to conduct an initial health check of these refugees, particularly those who are sick."

He added that the refugees will be transferred to a local government facility.

According to one of the passengers, the boat departed Bangladesh on December 10.

"We feel very happy because we arrived here. Already, our engine is damaged and also we don't have food in the boat," 26-year-old Fairus told reporters.

Deadliest year for Rohingya crossings