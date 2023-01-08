At least 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, the country's president said.

President Macky Sall said in a tweet that the accident happened in Gnivy village, in the Kaffrine region, at about 3:30 am local (0330 GMT) on Sunday.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Sall.

He declared three days of mourning starting on Monday and said he will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures.

Sall said after the period of national mourning finished, a government council will be held to "take firm measures on road safety".

Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened on National Road No. 1 when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction.

At least 78 people are injured some of them seriously, he said.

Earlier, Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for the West African country's National Fire Brigade, said the accident was "serious" and that all victims were evacuated to a Kaffrine hospital and medical centre.

READ MORE: Bus crash in Morocco's Casablanca leaves dozens dead