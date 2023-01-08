Pakistan and the United Nations are set to hold a major conference in Geneva aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country after devastating floods in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.

The conference, set to take place on Monday, January 9, aims to bring together governments, leaders from the public and private sectors, and civil society to support the people and the government of Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.

Four months after the devastating monsoon rains, thousands of victims are still struggling to deal with the natural disaster as certain areas of Sindh province are still under water. Winter has further compounded their miseries.

A post-disaster assessment conducted by the government and development partners, including the UN and the Asian Development Bank, estimated the total damage and losses in Pakistan at more than $30 billion, with $16.3 billion more required for recovery and reconstruction. However, it is far from clear where the reconstruction money will come from.

Pakistan's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, told Reuters news agency as saying that Islamabad was willing to pay for about half of the bill but hoped for support from donors for the rest.

"We will be mobilising international support through various means," he said. "We look forward to working with our partners."

Rehabilitation and reconstruction

At the COP27 meeting in Egypt in November 2022, Pakistan was at the forefront of efforts that led to the establishment of a "loss and damage" fund to cover climate-related destruction for countries that have contributed less to global warming than wealthy ones.

Pakistan is expected to present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) and seek international support and long-term partnerships for building climate resilience and adaptation.

"The conference will serve as a platform to marshal international support for the people and government of Pakistan to build back better in a resilient manner after the recent devastating floods as the country transitions from the rescue-and-relief phase towards the monumental task of recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction," Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The 4RF document also outlines the priority areas as well as the funding process, while also ensuring transparency.

The conference programme will feature a high-level opening segment to be co-chaired by the Pakistani prime minister and UN Secretary-General followed by the official launch of the 4RF document and partner support announcements.

