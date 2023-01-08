WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa's ruling ANC celebrates 111th anniversary
The African National Congress, once led by Nelson Mandela, has been losing electoral support due to rising levels of poverty and unemployment, as the country also faces an electricity crisis.
South Africa's ruling ANC celebrates 111th anniversary
President Ramaphosa was expected to deliver an address to a crowd of supporters on Sunday. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 8, 2023

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has marked its 111th anniversary with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organisation was founded in 1912.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in December last year, was expected to deliver an address to a crowd of supporters on Sunday, outlining how the party plans to address the country’s many challenges.

The ANC is the oldest liberation movement against colonialism in Africa and led South Africa’s transition from white minority rule to democracy after it was unbanned in 1990.

Its leader and struggle icon, Nelson Mandela, became the country’s first democratically elected president in 1994 after spending 27 years in prison alongside other ANC leaders for their anti-apartheid activities.

The anniversary comes amid a decline in electoral support for the party due to, among other things, rising levels of poverty and unemployment, failure to provide basic services to poor communities and lack of economic growth.

South Africa is also facing an electricity crisis which has at times led to households and businesses experiencing power blackouts for more than eight hours daily.

READ MORE: South Africa deploys troops to protect power plants from 'sabotage'

RECOMMENDED

Losing major cities

The party’s image as a liberation movement that fought against the oppression of Black people in the country has been dented by wide-ranging revelations of corruption among party leaders and government officials.

In 1994, the ANC got just over 62 percent of the national vote, securing a majority of seats in the country’s first democratic parliament.

However, by 2019 the party’s support had declined to 53 percent of the national vote, its worst-ever electoral performance since it came into power in 1994.

It has also lost political control of major cities including Johannesburg; Tshwane, which includes the capital Pretoria; and Nelson Mandela Bay.

It is expected to face a tough national election in 2024, with analysts and pollsters suggesting it will struggle to get more than 50 percent of the national vote.

READ MORE:South Africa: Ramaphosa calls on ANC to fight corruption, deliver services

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions