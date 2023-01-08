After three years of self-imposed isolation, China has eased border restrictions, dismantling the final pillar of a zero-Covid policy that had shielded citizens from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world.

The first people to arrive on Sunday expressed relief at not having to undergo the gruelling quarantines that were a fixture of life in zero-Covid China.

And in Hong Kong, where the border with mainland China was re-opened after years of closure, more than 400,000 people were set to travel north in the coming eight weeks.

Travellers crossing between Hong Kong and mainland China, however, are still required to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last 48 hours — a measure China has protested when imposed by other countries.

On a visit to the station on Sunday morning, Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee said the sides would continue to expand the number of crossing points from the current seven to the full 14.

“The goal is to get back as quickly as possible to the pre-epidemic normal life," Lee told reporters. “We want to get cooperation between the two sides back on track."

READ MORE: China lifts quarantine for inbound travellers amid Covid spike

Dismantling zero-Covid

Beijing last month began a dramatic dismantling of a hardline zero-Covid strategy that had enforced mandatory quarantines and punishing lockdowns.