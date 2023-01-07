A Virginia teacher who was critically wounded when she was was shot by a 6-year-old student in Newport News is showing signs of improvement as authorities struggle to understand how a child so young could be involved in a school shooting.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said on Saturday the condition of the teacher, a woman in her 30s, is "trending in a positive direction" as she remains hospitalised.

Police Chief Steve Drew met with the teacher and her family on Saturday morning. "She has improved and is currently listed in stable condition," police said in a news release.

The boy shot and wounded the teacher with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School, according to authorities.

Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation.

Police declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jones also declined to reveal details of the shooting, or say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

"This is a red flag for the country," Jones said.

"I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented."

READ MORE:Six-year-old shoots Virginia teacher as gun culture continues to torment US

'System not designed to deal with it'

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults.

In addition, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty.

A juvenile judge would have authority, though, to revoke a parent’s custody and place a child under the purview of the Department of Social Services.

"We are ensuring he has all the services that he currently needs right now," Jones said.