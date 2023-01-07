WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Consulate in France attacked with Molotov cocktails
French authorities launched an investigation into the attack by some six people who wore masks and threw Molotov cocktails at the consulate's building, according the Turkish Consul General in Marseille.
Turkish Consulate in France attacked with Molotov cocktails
There were no injuries or damage from the attack, according to the Turkish Consul General in Marseille Arda Ulutas. / AA Archive
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 7, 2023

Türkiye's Consulate General in Marseille has been attacked with Molotov cocktails by unidentified people.

The Turkish Consul General in Marseille Arda Ulutas told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that about six people wearing masks threw Molotov cocktails at the consulate's building on Friday. 

Ulutas said French police quickly arrived at the scene after the security personnel pressed the alarm button.

RECOMMENDED

French authorities launched an investigation into the attack.

"Luckily, there were no injuries, no material damage," noted Ulutas, adding that they have filed a complaint and are in contact with the Marseille police.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions