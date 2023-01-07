Forty-six Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali since July have departed the capital Bamako a day after being pardoned by Mali's junta leader, an airport official, a Malian army officer and a diplomatic source said.

The detention of the Ivorian soldiers, who departed Bamako on Saturday, triggered a bitter diplomatic row between Mali and Ivory Coast after they were arrested on July 10, 2022 following their arrival in Bamako.

Mali has accused the soldiers of being mercenaries, while Ivory Coast and the United Nations say they were flown in to provide routine backup security for the German contingent of the UN peacekeeping mission.

On December 30, a Malian court sentenced the 46 soldiers to 20 years in prison, while three women among the original 49 arrested, who had already been freed in September, received death sentences in absentia.

They were convicted of an "attack and conspiracy against the government" and of seeking to undermine state security, public prosecutor Ladji Sara said at the time.

On Friday, Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita pardoned all 49 soldiers.

Col. Assimi Goita granted the pardon and “demonstrates once again his commitment to peace, dialogue, pan-Africanism and the preservation of fraternal and secular relations with regional countries, in particular those between Mali and Ivory Coast," said a statement from government spokesman, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga.

From Bamako, they will travel to Togo's capital Lome before carrying on to Abidjan, a Togolese diplomatic official said.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe mediated in the row and had paid a "friendly working visit" to Bamako on Wednesday.

Longstanding tensions