The UN rights chief has called on the transitional authorities in the conflict-hit Burkina Faso to swiftly and transparently probe the killing of 28 people whose bodies were found last weekend in the country's northwest.

Volker Turk said in a statement on Saturday that the UN welcomes the decision of authorities to carry out an investigation after several bodies were discovered in the northwest town of Nouna.

"I call on them to ensure it is prompt, thorough, impartial, and transparent and to hold all those responsible to account regardless of position or rank," he said.

"I have sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs underlining this exact message," the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights added.

"The victims and their loved ones are owed no less."

The UN rights office said its local sources had blamed the killings on a volunteer militia, Volontaires pour la Defense de la Patrie (VDP), created to support the army's battle against suspected armed groups.

According to the statement, the VDP members reportedly descended on the town, killing 28 men, "in apparent retaliation for an earlier attack on the group's military base the previous night" by suspected members of the Al Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nasr al Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

One Nouna resident had earlier told Reuters news agency that she witnessed two armed men enter her home on December 30 and kill her 74-year-old husband without any provocation.

READ MORE:Over a dozen bodies found in Burkina Faso's northwest over weekend

Landlocked country