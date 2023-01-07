WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru protesters clash with police in airport takeover bid
Anti-government demonstrators clash with police outside Inca Manco Capac airport in Puno region, injuring 15 people, including two policemen.
Peru protesters clash with police in airport takeover bid
Demonstrators demand President Boluarte's resignation, closure of Congress, constitutional changes and ousted leader Castillo's release. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 7, 2023

Dozens of protesters have attempted to take over an airport near Peru's border with Bolivia as part of anti-government protests, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse them.

Protesters set fire to a police tank on Friday outside the Inca Manco Capac airport in Juliaca, in Peru's Puno region, according to images on social media and local television.

News outlets in Puno reported 15 injured, including two policemen.

The Health Ministry did not immediately confirm the reports.

Andean Airports of Peru, which operates the Juliaca airport, said services were suspended "due to the violent acts and lack of security."

In December, protesters forced the temporary closure of three airports in Peru.

Protests against President Dina Boluarte resumed this week after a two-week pause, following violent clashes in December that left 22 dead after the removal and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo.

Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, constitutional changes and Castillo's release.

READ MORE:Anti-Boluarte protests resume in Peru

Dozens of points blocked

RECOMMENDED

Up to 49 blockade points were reported on Friday in different regions of the country, an uptick from the day before, the Ombudsman's office said in a statement.

In the Ica region, on Peru's central coast, protesters have blocked a key highway, stranding dozens of passenger and cargo transport vehicles.

"We have already supported last year's strike, we have been unemployed for about 10 days, and the truth is, with the pandemic and all that there has been, we want to continue working," said Jose Palomino, a driver affected by the roadblock.

The attorney general's office said on Friday it was assessing complaints against Boluarte and three of her ministers and, if warranted, would launch an investigation into deaths that occurred during December's protests.

Human rights groups have accused security forces of using deadly firearms and launching smoke bombs on protesters, who the army says have used homemade weapons and explosives.

Boluarte welcomed the prosecutor's announcement on Twitter, writing that she "will provide all the appropriate resources for the prompt clarification of the facts, as he has repeatedly requested."

Castillo is serving 18 months in pre-trial detention while being investigated for "rebellion" after illegally trying to close Congress, a charge he denies.

He was impeached and arrested on December 7 after he tried to dissolve Congress to rule by decree, a move that ignited the protests in the following weeks.

READ MORE: Peru court orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions