The M23 rebel group has given back a key military base in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], the latest move in its pledge to retreat from occupied territories after months of advancing toward Goma.

Local residents gave a cautious welcome on Friday to the handover ceremony near Rumangabo, the DRC army's largest base in the region, just 40 kilometres north of the capital.

"We're happy because God has freed us from this open-air prison," said Nyiramwiza, 35, carrying a baby on her back.

"It was a nightmare. We were even scared to go to the field just to get water."

Taken over by the Tutsi-led M23 two months ago, Rumangabo was silent and already overgrown with vegetation that made it feel abandoned, according to the AFP news agency journalists allowed to cover the handover.

It was overseen by Kenyan forces deployed by the East African Community (EAC), and followed a similar handover last month at a base in Kibumba, around 20 kilometres to the south.

But even after promising to pull back its positions, M23 forces have gained ground elsewhere, raising doubts about the future of the year-long conflict.

"EAC forces will continue to coordinate M23's systematic retreat and asks other armed groups to put down their weapons," said General Emmanuel Kaputa Kasenga, deputy commander of the East African contingent.

'Living in prison'

Imani Nzenze, described as an M23 colonel, told attendees that the rebels, who captured Goma in 2012 before being driven out the following year, had no plans to "conquer territory."

But he made no secret of the group's intention to retaliate if attacked by the DRC army or its allies.