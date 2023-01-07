Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker, making extraordinary gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a gruelling standoff that was testing American democracy and the Republicans' ability to govern.

The changed votes from conservative holdouts on Friday, including the chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus, put McCarthy closer to seizing the gavel for the new Congress — but not yet able.

The stunning turnaround came after McCarthy agreed to many of the detractors' demands — including the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.

That change and others mean the job he has fought so hard to gain will be weakened.

After McCarthy won the most votes for the first time on the 12th ballot, a 13th was swiftly launched, this time, just between McCarthy and the Democratic leader, with no nominated Republican challenger to siphon GOP votes away.

But six GOP holdouts still cast their ballots for unnominated others, denying him the majority needed.

'We’re at a turning point'