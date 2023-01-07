Saturday, January 7, 2023

The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group has declared that he wants his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks.

"The cherry on the cake is the system of Soledar and Bakhmut mines, which is actually a network of underground cities," said Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner private army group which is fighting in the battle of Bakhmut.

"It not only (has the ability to hold) a big group of people at a depth of 80-100 metres, but tanks and infantry fighting vehicles can also move about."

His comments were a reference to vast salt and other mines in the area, which contain a network of tunnels and underground rooms and hosted football matches and classical music concerts in more peaceful times.

Russia has declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine until midnight on Saturday. But there have been reports of shelling in Bakhmut.

UK to host international meet on Ukraine war crimes probe

The UK will host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal Court's investigation of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, according to the government.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan is set to take part in the March meeting with ministers from around the world, London said.

The ICC based in The Hague is currently carrying out an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

Khan in December urged the international community to get behind and fund the ICC probe, saying: "We need the tools to do the job. We do not have those tools."

Ukraine hails US military aid

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the United States for including tank-killing armoured vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid.

Zelenskyy said the aid was “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Ortho dox Christmas on Saturday.

The latest package of US military assistance was the biggest to date for Ukraine. For the first time, it included 50 Bradley armoured vehicles and 500 of the anti-tank missiles they can fire.

Russia vows to honour self-declared ceasefire in Ukraine until midnight

Russia's defence ministry said its forces in Ukraine would maintain a ceasefire it unilaterally declared in honour of Orthodox Christmas until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the truce offer.

In its daily briefing, the defence ministry said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces, whom it accused of shelling civilian areas - something Kiev often accuses Russian forces of.

Ukraine rejected Moscow's ceasefire offer as a cynical trick designed to give Russian forces the chance to rest and re-arm and said it would continue to try to recapture territory seized by Moscow.

Little let-up in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas

Ukrainians and Russians marked Orthodox Christmas under the shadow of war, as fighting persisted despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks.

War-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting as AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south of the frontline city of Bakhmut heard heavy artillery fire throughout much of Saturday morning.

The Russian defence ministry insisted on Saturday the army was observing the ceasefire but also said that it had repelled the Kiev forces' attacks in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of soldiers on Friday.

Ukrainian authorities said that three people were killed on Friday.

Russia-backed official: Drone shot down over Sevastopol

The Moscow-backed governor of the Russian-occupied Crimean city of Sevastopol said that air defences had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the latest attempted Ukrainian attack on a port where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of the city alleged that the incident had occurred in the early hours of January 7, which is Orthodox Christmas.

"Even the sacred holiday of Christmas was not a reason for these inhuman people to halt their attempts to attack our Hero City," Razvozhaev said.