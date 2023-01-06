Ten soldiers and 19 criminal suspects have been killed in the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican government said.

"Ten members of the military... unfortunately lost their lives in the line of duty," Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval told reporters, adding 19 "lawbreakers" were also killed in the operation.

Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed "El Raton" (The Mouse), had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since El Chapo was extradited to the United States in 2017.

The 32-year-old was rounded up Thursday in the northwestern city of Culiacan and flown to Mexico City on a military plane following six months of intelligence work to track him down, the government said.

