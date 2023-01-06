Türkiye and Armenia have lifted barriers and begun direct air cargo amid normalisation talks between the special representatives of both countries, diplomatic sources said.

The direct air cargo trade began on January 1, the sources said on Friday.

The decision was disclosed to the Turkish exporters' associations by the Turkish Trade Ministry, the sources added.

After years of hostilities, Ankara and Yerevan resolved to mend ties.

Last January, the first round of normalisation talks was held in Moscow, and both parties agreed to continue negotiations "without any preconditions."