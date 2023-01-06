WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world, has introduced a new feature to enable users to bypass attempts by governments to curb their reach to its services.

In September, the company stated on Twitter that it is working on protecting its users' rights to access private messaging and keeping its service running for Iranian users in the face of the government's efforts to block the app. To this end, the company just stated in a new blog post that it is “launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world."

“We’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted,” it added with further guidelines for users to create their own proxy server.

WhatsApp said that proxy support in the app is now officially available for users of the latest version. This provides an alternative way to connect with the app even if the internet is disrupted or blocked by shutdowns.

Users in countries such as Iran and Syria have earlier used virtual private network (VPN) services to navigate internet censorship.

A proxy server is an intermediary between users and web services and acts as a web filter that allows netizens to circumvent restrictions and censorship.

The messaging service said, "In case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication."

Connecting through the proxy will not affect WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, and the content won't be “visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta,” the company added. However, privacy experts have also accused it of sharing specific user data with other Meta companies.

Users are wary of trusting WhatsApp, saying the app operates under Meta cloud and its corporate sister Facebook, which has a bad reputation for moderating control and being misused by malicious actors.

This feature's announcement comes after the Iranian authorities curtailed access to both Instagram and WhatsApp last year, in the face of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody.

As these situations happen in different places around the world, the company emphasized that they are working to make sure “internet shutdowns never occur” and people are not denied human rights and cut off from receiving urgent help.