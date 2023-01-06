Among more than 7,000 prisoners granted amnesty by Myanmar's junta this week were about 300 political prisoners, the United Nations has said.

"It's about 300 who were political prisoners," spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters on Friday, citing "credible sources".

He said that so far, 195 of those cases had been verified.

Local monitoring group AAPP also said it understood 300 political prisoners had been released. It had identified 223 of them and was working to verify other cases.

"The release of political prisoners in Myanmar is not only a relief to those unfairly detained, but also their families," Laurence said.

While welcoming the amnesty, Laurence pointed out that "on the very day that these political prisoners were released, another 22 were detained".

"So the situation continues."