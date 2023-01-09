Many Western journalists and analysts have unabashedly maintained good relations with the YPG, the Syrian wing of the terrorist group PKK, which operates under the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). They have also written numerous accounts about the Syrian civil war, exaggerating the YPG's role in defeating Daesh.

However, Rena Netjes, a 56-year-old Dutch researcher, is not so enamoured by the YPG/PKK, having observed and studied its way of functioning from up close. Over the years, she has criticised the group’s pressure tactics, which apparently led to her receiving online threats – including a ‘death certificate’ dated January 18, 2023 – from YPG/PKK supporters.

Most western nations, including the US and EU, argue that the YPG has no ties with the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by the West. But Türkiye rejects the West's narrative and insists that the two groups are inter-connected, with the YPG being a part and parcel of the PKK.

Dutch researchers' findings on the group stand in contrast to what the US and its allies, as well as many Western journalists, have argued about when it came to defending the YPG as an entity independent of the PKK control.

So why does Netjes have a different take on the YPG, often glamorised by the western media?

The simple answer lies in Netjes’s experience with the group in northern Syria, parts of which have been under YPG/PKK control since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

Unlike many Western pundits, who have portrayed the YPG/PKK rule in northeastern Syria as a “democratic model” for Damascus and other Middle Eastern capitals, Netjes has revealed the suppressive measures of the terror group and described its rule as quite despotic.

“They are definitely not democratic,” she tells TRT World. “Because I bring the reality about this group, the other face, they really don’t like it.”

She has various reasons for her thinking based on first-account testimonies and observations.

In the summer of 2015, Netjes, who was then a journalist working for the Dutch public radio station BNR, was relaxing on a beach in Amsterdam. Coincidentally, a couple sitting next to her were from Syria and talking about the evolution of the civil war. They were initially Palestinians from Yarmouk, a district in Damascus where a large refugee camp is located.

At the time, Netjes was also planning to go to Syria. This coincidental meeting provided a perfect opportunity for her because the couple told her they had two doctor brothers based in Gaziantep, a southeastern Turkish city bordering Syria. The couple told Netjes that their doctor brothers could help her travel to Syria.

Six months after the beach talk in Amsterdam, Netjes arrived at Gaziantep, meeting the two brothers, who worked for the Independent Doctors Association in the Turkish city. “They introduced me to the area in northern Syria, getting me into contact with [Syrian opposition] commanders,” Netjes says.

During her conversations with the two doctors, she got a lot of information that was quite different from the Western media’s reports on YPG/PKK. “They told me that one of their colleagues was kidnapped by the YPG/PKK at a checkpoint,” she explains. Over time, she heard more YPG/PKK stories from people who fled Syria to Türkiye.

While working along the Turkish-Syrian border areas, Netjes saw a woman fleeing from the Aleppo region, apparently trying to escape the Russian and Syrian regime bombing which almost flattened the eastern part of the ancient town, Syria’s second biggest city. But that was not the case.

“To my surprise, the woman said the YPG fighters had taken her house. I said, ‘what!’. So this is what started for me,” says Netjes, remembering one of her crucial conversations with a Syrian Arab refugee from Tal Rifaat, a strategic town close to Aleppo.

During the Aleppo fighting in 2016, the entire Arab-majority Tal Rifaat population was expelled in a coordinated military operation by Russia, the Syrian regime, and the YPG/PKK group from Afrin. At that time, Afrin was under the PKK affiliate’s control before the Turkish Operation Olive Branch in 2018. Tal Rifaat is still under YPG/PKK rule.

“First, I did not know the Tal Rifaat story, but I met more people who were expelled. Then, so gradually, I started to understand the story,” she says, referring to YPG/PKK’s human rights violations, which have also been reported by some prominent rights groups.

The more she learned about YPG/PKK activities in northern Syria, the stronger her critique became against the terror group, angering them greatly.

“They rule Hasaka province with an iron fist,” she says. “In (totally Arab) Deir Ezzor province, they can’t because the Arab tribes don’t let them,” she says, adding that prominent Arab tribes like the Ogeidat and the Baggara have been recently protesting against the YPG/PKK rule.