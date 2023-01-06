Humanitarian workers operating in the last opposition-held part of Syria fear a deadly cholera outbreak if the United Nations is forced to stop aid deliveries across the border from Türkiye.

The area's 4 million people live in dire conditions and rely heavily on the food and medicine that has been brought across the border since a 2014 UN Security Council resolution allowed such deliveries despite the Syrian regimes objections.

The Security Council is due to vote on Monday, a day before the current authorisation expires, on renewing it for a further six months.

Health workers in the zone, which comprises most of the province of Idlib and parts of Aleppo province in northwestern Syria, fear the consequences if Syrian regimes ally Russia veto it or place further restrictions on the programme.

"The capabilities of the health sector are already very weak, and we suffer from an acute shortage of medicines, medical supplies and serums," said Dr. Zuhair Al-Qurat, the head of Idlib's health directorate.

"Stopping cross-border aid will have a multiplier effect on the cholera outbreak in the region," he told Reuters.

Though diplomats say Russia has indicated it will allow the renewal, uncertainty remains.

Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told Reuters news agency that the implementation of the current resolution - adopted in July - was "far from our expectations" and a final decision would be made by Moscow on Monday.

Top UN officials, including aid chief Martin Griffiths, have warned that ending the operation would be "catastrophic".

Idlib has recorded more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases and Aleppo more than 11,000 since the outbreak began in September, making them the second and fourth worst-hit in Syria respectively.

They are particularly vulnerable because they rely on water from the Euphrates river to drink and irrigate crops, and because the health sector in opposition-held Syria has been battered by more than a decade of war.