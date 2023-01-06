Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Assylov has announced that the protests which erupted in the country in January 2022 turned out to be a “coup attempt".

"We can say that the operation to dismiss the country's top leadership in conditions of controlled chaos was carefully planned. In fact, it was a coup attempt," Assylov told the lower house of the parliament, the Majilis, on Thursday.

The chronology of the protests was made and the identities of their organizers were determined under an investigation, Assylov noted, saying the investigation determined those responsible to be among senior government officials, as well as crime rings.

“The tragedy of January has deeply affected our country and has been an important lesson for all of us. Speaking here is an opportunity to tell a wide audience what's going on," Assylov further said.

He also said that on the orders of former internal security chief Karim Massimov, buildings of the National Security Committee were abandoned by the employees in some regions.

