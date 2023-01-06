German industrial orders saw their sharpest drop in more than a year in November on falling foreign demand, decreasing by 5.3 percent on the month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.5 percent fall, after a downwardly revised rise of 0.6 percent in October.

Orders from eurozone countries slumped by 10.3 percent on the month, while those from outside the eurozone fell by 6.8 percent.

"This shows how strongly the high energy prices are weighing on the eurozone," said VP Bank chief economist Thomas Gitzel.

The development shows that "industry is going through a difficult winter, even though companies' business expectations have improved recently," said the economy ministry.