Shooting near Florida restaurant leaves multiple wounded
US police said that they can't confirm how many people have been wounded but there are no fatalities in the shooting.
Multiple people were shot Thursday night outside of a Miami Gardens restaurant during a video shoot for rappers French Montana and Rob49. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 6, 2023

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police have said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by Thursday's night gunfire, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Noel-Pratt said.

No fatalities

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told reporters that she could not confirm reports that as many as 10 people had been wounded, saying “right now it is just multiple victims that were injured.”

She said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities.

She said a large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Social media posts also said a music video was being filmed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
