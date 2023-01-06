The interim Afghan Taliban government has signed a 25-year contract with a Chinese company for the extraction of oil from Afghanistan’s Amu River basin and to develop an oil reserve in the country's north.

The first major foreign investment deal since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021 was signed on Thursday by acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar and an official of Xinjiang Central Asia Oil and Gas Company in a ceremony held at the capital Kabul.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu also witnessed the signing ceremony.

“Recently, several projects were approved by the Economic Commission, and with their undertaking, fundamental steps will be taken for the prosperity of the country and public welfare,” state-run Bakhtar News Agency quoted Baradar as saying.

“We request that the company continue the procedure in accordance with international standards and in the best interests of the people of Sar-e Pul (northern province in Afghanistan),” he added.

Huge investment