Britain's Prince Harry has revealed in an upcoming book of his memoirs that he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry's claim in the book, titled Spare, which will be available at bookstores in the UK next week, came as the book's Spanish version was accidentally put on sale in Spain.

The Duke of Sussex, who has stepped down from his royal duties and left the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, flew during the invasion on Afghanistan and his missions resulted in "the taking of human lives."

"It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote.

He reportedly said in the book that he was neither proud nor ashamed of the killings as he described those killed as "baddies" who tried to kill 'goodies."

Prince Harry did not think of the 25 killed as "people" but as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board, according to The Telegraph, which said it obtained a copy of Spare in Spanish.

