Brazil's new government has announced its decision to return to UN pact on global migration, an internationally non-binding deal that was abandoned during former president Jair Bolsonaro's rule.

"Brazil's return to the Pact reinforces the Brazilian Government's commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of more than four million Brazilians living abroad," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday

Despite its non-binding status, the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration establishes a framework for "migration governance that puts migrants and their human rights at the centre."

In 2018, Brazil signed up to the agreement along with 164 UN member states.

Bolsonaro administration withdrew from the pact in 2019.

"Defense of national sovereignty was one of our campaign's banners and it will be a priority of our government," Bolsonaro said at the time.