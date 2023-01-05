BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Hackers reportedly steal email addresses of over 200 million Twitter users
Social media giant remains silent over alleged breach, which a security researcher says will "lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing."
Hackers reportedly steal email addresses of over 200 million Twitter users
There were no clues to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 5, 2023

Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, a security researcher has said.

The breach "will, unfortunately, lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing," Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

He called it "one of the most significant leaks I've seen."

Twitter has not commented on the report, which Gal first posted about on social media on December 24, nor responded to inquiries about the breach since that date.

It was not clear what action, if any, Twitter had taken to investigate or remediate the issue.

Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data appeared on Wednesday, have circulated online.

Troy Hunt, creator of breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, viewed the leaked data and said on Twitter that it seemed "pretty much what it’s been described as."

READ MORE: New Twitter rules allow scammers to have a field day

RECOMMENDED

Size and scope of breach

There were no clues to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach.

It may have taken place as early as 2021, which was before Elon Musk took over ownership of the company last year.

Claims about the size and scope of the breach initially varied, with early accounts in December saying 400 million email addresses and phone numbers were stolen.

A major breach at Twitter may interest regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where Twitter has its European headquarters, and the US Federal Trade Commission have been monitoring the Elon Musk-owned company for compliance with European data protection rules and a US consent order respectively.

READ MORE: Thousands of Twitter users face outages worldwide

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement