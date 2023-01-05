WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad foils military bid to 'destabilise' country
Government claims it busted a plot involving a group of 11 army officers, led by Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of Chadian Organisation of Human Rights.
Chad foils military bid to 'destabilise' country
Chad has been on edge since the battlefield death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power. / TRTWorld
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 5, 2023

Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to "destabilise" the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said.

"This plan was devised by a restricted group of conspirators composed of 11 army officers," the government statement said on Thursday.

At their head was Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of the Chadian Human Rights Organisation, it said.

Security services have been arresting people linked to the plot since December 8 and have seized military equipment, the statement added.

READ MORE: Chad military leader signs accord to launch peace talks with opposition

RECOMMENDED

'Armed insurrection'

Chad has been on edge since the battlefield death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power.

Authorities have cracked down on dissent in recent months as demonstrators took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule.

Some 50 people were killed in October in protests the government described as an "armed insurrection", but rights groups said was a pro-democracy demonstration.

READ MORE:Chad 'national dialogue' begins, key opposition group boycotts talks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure