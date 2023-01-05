Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to "destabilise" the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said.

"This plan was devised by a restricted group of conspirators composed of 11 army officers," the government statement said on Thursday.

At their head was Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of the Chadian Human Rights Organisation, it said.

Security services have been arresting people linked to the plot since December 8 and have seized military equipment, the statement added.

READ MORE: Chad military leader signs accord to launch peace talks with opposition