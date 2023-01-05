Hardline Republicans in the US House of Representatives have rejected Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid for 11th time even after he offered to curb his own clout, raising questions about the party's ability to wield power.

After failing to put a majority behind the Republican McCarthy's candidacy on Thursday, the House reached a level of dysfunction not seen since 1859, when it took 10 votes to select a leader in the turbulent run-up to the Civil War.

With its inability to choose a leader, the 435-seat House has been rendered impotent — unable even to formally swear in newly elected members let alone hold hearings, consider legislation or scrutinise Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration.

Republicans won a slim 222-212 House majority in the November midterm elections, meaning McCarthy cannot afford to lose the support of more than four Republicans as Democrats united around their own candidate.

McCarthy, a congressman from California who was backed by former president Donald Trump for the post, offered the holdouts a range of concessions that would weaken the speaker's role, which political allies warned would make the job even harder if he got it.

At least 200 Republicans have backed McCarthy in each of the votes this week. Fewer than 10 percent of Republican lawmakers have voted against him but they are enough to deny him the 218 votes needed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

"What you're seeing on this floor does not mean we are dysfunctional," said Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna as she nominated a McCarthy rival, Byron Donalds, for the 10th vote.

McCarthy's supporters say they are making progress in closed-door talks, but none has predicted a resolution any time soon.

His opponents remained unyielding, saying that they do not trust him to stick to the scorched-earth tactics they want to use against Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York was re-nominated by Democrats. He won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.

'Construct a straitjacket'