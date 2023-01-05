TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye wards off Greek Coast Guard vessel harassing Turkish fishing boats
Turkish Coast Guard vessel reciprocated with warning shots in the air in response to the shots fired by the Greek side.
Türkiye wards off Greek Coast Guard vessel harassing Turkish fishing boats
The Greek forces were driven back, and the Turkish fishing boats continued with their fishing activities, the statement added. / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 5, 2023

A Turkish Coast Guard patrol has staved off a Greek security vessel that harassed Turkish fishing boats in the Aegean Sea with warning shots in the air, according to an official statement.

Türkiye's Interior Ministry Coast Guard Command said in a statement on Thursday that a team was dispatched to the area off the district of Didim in Aydin province following reports that Greek Coast Guard forces harassed the fishing boats at around 12.02 pm local time (0902GMT).

The Greek forces were driven back, and the Turkish fishing boats continued with their fishing activities, the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

In response to the shots fired by the Greek side, the Turkish Coast Guard vessel reciprocated with warning shots in the air as well, it noted.

READ MORE:Greek Coast Guard shoots and injures Turkish sailor in Aegean Sea

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure