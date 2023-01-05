Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call that Ankara was ready to take on mediation and moderation duties to secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

A readout from Erdogan's office on Thursday said Türkiye also offered diplomatic support regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Earlier today, Erdogan also had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan told Putin that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a "vision for a fair solution", the presidency said.

It said in a statement the two leaders discussed energy and the Black Sea grain corridor and that Erdogan told Putin concrete steps needed to be taken to clear PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in northern Syria.

Grain deliveries to African nations

Later speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Russia is ready to provide grain deliveries to the African countries in need under the Black Sea grain deal.

"We will work to turn that grain into flour in our factories to be sent to underdeveloped African countries," Erdogan said.