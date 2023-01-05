WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine accuses Israel of not allowing in X-ray devices for Gaza patients
The equipment was funded by international relief and medical institutions on behalf of hospitals in Gaza, Health Ministry Director Medhat Abbas said.
Palestine accuses Israel of not allowing in X-ray devices for Gaza patients
A view of a broken X-ray machine at Shifa hospital in Palestine's Gaza, January 5, 2023. / Reuters
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
January 5, 2023

Israel is delaying the entry of several X-ray machines needed to treat patients in the blockaded Palestinian territory, the Health Ministry has said.

The ministry, run by Gaza's ruling Hamas, said on Thursday that requests in the past 14 months for eight different types of X-ray machines and spare parts to repair existing equipment had been rejected or delayed.

Dozens of other X-ray machines were allowed into the impoverished coastal enclave during the same period.

Health Ministry Director Medhat Abbas said the equipment was funded by international relief and medical institutions on behalf of hospitals in Gaza. "Holding back the entry of that equipment caused a delay in providing medical services to thousands of patients," Abbas told Reuters news agency.

Responding to his remarks, Israel's military-run COGAT liaison agency accused Hamas and other groups of "systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods for terrorist purposes".

Requests for such equipment, COGAT told Reuters, are examined on a case-by-case basis.

Abbas said Israeli assertions about the medical equipment having dual uses were a lie.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:In Hamas-governed Gaza, Fatah rallies against 'racist' Netanyahu government

'Another form of torture'

At Gaza's Shifa hospital, Nalat Zeino, 51, said she had been waiting 45 days to have an X-ray done for her kidneys. Doctors blamed the delay on the withholding of equipment.

"As if the pain I am feeling wasn't enough - waiting has been another form of torture," the mother of four told Reuters outside the X-ray unit.

The ensuing blockade limiting the amount of goods crossing in and out has crippled Gaza's economy and health care system, which suffers from a chronic shortage of hospital beds and medical equipment.

READ MORE:2022 in review: Palestinians under growing Israeli aggression and expansion

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official