The Indian government has approved an incentive plan of $2.11 billion to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field.

The move is aimed at helping India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

The country is aiming for an annual production of five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, cutting about 50 million tonnes of carbon emissions and saving one trillion rupees on fossil fuel imports, federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

“Our aim is to establish India as a global hub of green hydrogen,” Thakur said, adding that “we will make efforts to get at least 10 percent of the global demand for green hydrogen by 2030.”

He added that green hydrogen would play a huge role in countering climate change in the coming years.

To promote the use of green hydrogen, Thakur said obligations – such as mandatory targets for green hydrogen consumption – would be required of fertiliser units, petroleum refineries and city gas distribution networks.

Indian companies such as Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, JSW Energy, ReNew Power and Acme Solar have big plans for green hydrogen.

The government expects investments totalling 8 trillion Indian rupees ($96.65 billion) in the green hydrogen sector by 2030, Thakur said, adding that incentives will be given for the manufacturing of electrolysers and production of green hydrogen.

The government’s incentive programme, the “Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT)”, will also need additional government spending millions of dollars on research and other expenses.

What is green hydrogen?