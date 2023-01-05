Amazon says it will cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, citing "the uncertain economy" and the fact the online retail giant had "hired rapidly" during the pandemic.

"Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles," said CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday in a statement to staff.

He said that stores operated by the group and human resources would be the main areas affected.

US media had reported in November that the company was planning to lay off 10,000 people. Amazon had said that layoffs were planned but did not give a figure until now.

'Uncertain economy'

The job-slashing plan is the largest among recent workforce reductions that have impacted the once-unassailable US tech sector, including at giants such as Facebook-owner Meta. It is also the largest in Seattle-based Amazon's history.

He said the sudden announcement was being made "because one of our teammates leaked this information externally."

"This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," Jassy said.