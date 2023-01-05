The death toll in Wednesday’s twin suicide attacks in central Somalia has climbed to 35, including both civilians and soldiers, with another 72 people wounded.

Two suicide bombers of the Al Shabab terrorist group targeted two residential buildings in Mahas, a town in Somalia’s Hiran region, early on Wednesday.

The growing casualty count was confirmed on Thursday by Mumin Mohamed Halane, the town’s mayor, whose house was targeted along with the residence of federal parliamentarian Mahamed Abuukar Jacfar.

Halane told Anadolu Agency that his young son suffered serious injuries in the attack and was airlifted to the Somali-Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in the capital Mogadishu.

Other victims include nine members of a single family, he said.

“We have buried more than 30 people. Some of the bodies are beyond recognition,” said Halane.

He said the attackers are believed to have entered Mahas, which lies some 310 kilometers (190 miles) north of Mogadishu, from the bordering region of Galgadud.

Mohamed Ali, a resident of Mahas, told Anadolu Agency that he lost family members and friends in the attack.