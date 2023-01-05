WORLD
Israel kills 16-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank
Zeitoun is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the start of the year.
In December, the United Nations said 2022 had been the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since its records began in 2005 with more than 150 Palestinians killed. / Reuters
January 5, 2023

The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus where clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry announced "Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, was killed by a bullet in the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus at dawn today".

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request by AFP to comment on the overnight operation.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad was killed in Bethlehem as Israel said its forces fired on people throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails.

In December, the United Nations said 2022 had been the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since its records began in 2005 with more than 150 Palestinians killed.

The most right-wing government in its history

The inauguration last week of the most right-wing government in Israel's history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked fears of a military escalation in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Two of Netanyahu's extreme-right coalition partners, who have a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians, have taken charge of critical powers regarding the occupied West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich holds the portfolio for Israeli settlement policy in the territory, while Itamar Ben-Gvir serves as national security minister with powers over the border police force which operate there.

They took office at the end of a year which saw at least 26 Israelis and 230 Palestinians killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories, according to an AFP tally.

