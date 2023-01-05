Israeli authorities have released a Palestinian prisoner after 40 years in jail, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

Karim Younis from the town of Ara in northern Israel was arrested on January 6, 1983, and was sentenced to life, which was later set for 40 years.

He was charged with being a member of the then-banned Fatah movement, also known as Palestinian National Liberation Movement, at the time and with “possession of weapons" and "killing an Israeli soldier".

Younis is a member of the Central Committee of Fatah led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.