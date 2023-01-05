Five people died and more than 140 police officers were injured two years ago this week when supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently breached the US Capitol as lawmakers and Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, were set to certify his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Despite the chaos, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the president. Where is America now, two years from the attack?

With the second anniversary of the riots looming, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol wrapped up its business last month by releasing its 800-plus-page report and hundreds of interview transcripts.

In its report, the committee recommends barring Trump from holding office again.

Trump swiftly lashed out over the report on his Truth Social platform.

He called it a “highly partisan” report and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the breakdown in security that day, resurfacing his claims of election fraud.

Trump claims he ordered National Guard troops to the scene on the day, only to be blocked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The committee, on the other hand, spared no words in laying blame for the violence on January 6 squarely at Trump’s feet.

The final document reads like an indictment of Trump, explaining his direct role in every facet of the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Through 814 pages, the committee members — seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — annotate interviews from more than 1,000 witnesses, information obtained from millions of pages of documents and the contents of 10 public hearings.

It leaves no doubt that the committee believes Trump, and Trump alone, was responsible for the January 6 attack.

“None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him,” the report states.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, former Vice-President Dick Cheney’s daughter, who has been repeatedly critical of Trump and who has openly considered running for the presidency in 2024, said Trump was the first time America saw a president refuse to peacefully transfer authority after the election.

On the other hand, Republicans believe the investigative committee cannot be impartial due to the selection process of its members.

