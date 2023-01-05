The Colombian government has said it was suspending a ceasefire it had announced with the National Liberation Army (ELN) armed group, which denied agreeing to any such truce.

The reversal on Wednesday dampened hopes for an imminent end to decades of violence that have continued to plague the South American country despite a 2016 peace pact that led to the disarmament of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had declared on New Year's Eve that a temporary truce had been agreed upon with the country's five largest armed groups, including the ELN, from January 1 to June 30.

The government subsequently said the ceasefire, hailed by the international community, would be monitored by the United Nations, Colombia's human rights ombudsman and the Catholic Church.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it "brings renewed hope for comprehensive peace to the Colombian people as the New Year dawns."

But then on Tuesday, the ELN said it had "not discussed any bilateral ceasefire with the Gustavo Petro government, therefore no such agreement exists."

The group added that "a unilateral government decree cannot be accepted as an agreement."

This prompted the government on Tuesday to concede that a proposed ceasefire decree had not yet been finally signed.

And on Wednesday, Interior Minister Alfonso Prada told reporters in Bogota that "we have decided to suspend the legal effects of the decree" in view of the ELN's stated position.

The government called on the ELN to declare a verifiable truce while the issue is discussed at negotiations, the next round of which are set to take place in Mexico, Prada said.

"Only when we have the conditions of the protocols totally agreed can we lift the suspension," he said, adding in the meantime, the military and police can continue their offensive against the rebels.

Pursuit of 'total peace'

Negotiations between the government and the ELN, the country's last recognised rebel group, have been under way since November.

A first round of peace talks since Petro came to power in August as Colombia's first-ever leftist president, concluded in Caracas, Venezuela, on December 12 without a truce being agreed.

Another round of talks is due to take place in Mexico, although no date has been set.