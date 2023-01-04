Iran has warned France of consequences after the notorious magazine Charlie Hebdo published caricatures depicting supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that Tehran deemed to be insulting.

"The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response," tweeted Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday.

"We will not allow the French government to go beyond its bounds. They have definitely chosen the wrong path," he added, without spelling out the consequences.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned French ambassador Nicolas Roche.

"France has no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries and nations under the pretext of freedom of expression," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said.

"Iran is waiting for the French government's explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication," he added.

The weekly had published dozens of caricatures ridiculing the highest religious and political figure in the Islamic republic as part of a competition it launched in December.

US touts freedom of expression

The issue contained a variety of sexual images depicting Khamenei and fellow clerics.

Other caricatures pointed to the authorities' use of capital punishment as a tactic to quell the protests.